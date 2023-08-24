Trump indictment in Georgia: Former president to surrender at Fulton County Jail

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, File)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday after he and 18 others were indicted in a yearslong investigation into election interference in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Trump faces 13 charges, including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, filing false documents and several conspiracy charges. He is accused of heading a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which he lost to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, according to WSB.

Georgia indictment is 4th Trump is facing

Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: When Trump turns himself in to authorities in Georgia on Thursday, it will mark the fourth time the former president has faced charges in an indictment since the spring.

In New York, state prosecutors have charged Trump in connection with hush-money payments made before the 2016 presidential election which prosecutors said were aimed at illegally influencing the election. The former president is also facing federal charges in Florida, where he is accused of mishandling classified documents taken from the White House, and in Washington, where he was indicted on election interference charges.

Trump shakes up legal team before booking

Update 10:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: Hours before Trump was set to surrender for booking and processing in Georgia, the former president replaced the lead member of his legal team, WSB reported.

Trump added veteran criminal defense attorney Steve Sadow, according to The New York Times. He is expected to replace attorney Drew Findling, who will be let go, the Times and ABC News reported.

“The President should never have been indicted,” Sadow said Thursday in a statement.

“He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty.”

Sadow has represented several high-profile clients in the past, including former NFL player Ray Lewis and entertainers Usher, Rick Ross and T.I., WSB reported.

9 of Trump’s co-defendants have surrendered for booking

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT Aug. 24: As of Thursday morning, nine of the 18 people indicted alongside Trump following an investigation into election interference in Georgia have turned themselves in for booking and processing at the Fulton County Jail.

Those booked so far include Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell.

Original report: Trump has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the investigation and others focused on his conduct are politically motivated as he campaigns for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the area around the Rice Street Jail will be under a hard lockdown when Trump surrenders. Earlier this week, Trump’s attorneys negotiated a $200,000 bond for their client, WSB reported.

As of Thursday morning, nine of Trump’s co-defendants have turned themselves in to face charges.

On Wednesday, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer surrendered at Fulton County Jail. One day earlier, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall turned themselves in to authorities.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

