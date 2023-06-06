Hot105 Events

COMMUNITY is at the heart of everything we do at CMG Miami.

Do you have a Community Event to tell the public about?

Submit your request in details at least 3 - 4 weeks in advance with the following information: Event Name, Organization, Location, Date, Time, Website link and Flyer (Graphic Size 820 × 312 pixels) Depending on availability of time/ space, we will do our best to accommodate you.

Please note we can not guarantee ALL request, for ‘Guaranteed Request’ call our ‘Sales Department’.

The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

Miami Children’s Museum, special Caribbean Heritage celebration. Date: Friday, June 16th 2023 Time: 3pm-8pm Location: Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132 The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - June 22nd

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, June 22nd 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center)

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made!

* Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County.

Tips for Job Fair Success: Dress professionally as if attending a job interview.

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience.

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter. Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Class Reunion

Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Class Reunion Date: Friday, June 23rd 2023 Time: 6pm Location: Broward County Police Benevolent Hall 2901 SW 26th Terr, Dania Beach, FL ***Dress to Impress***

Open Bar - Dinner- Dancing - Entertainment

Then on Saturday, June 24th 2023 Join Miami Northwestern Class of 1983 Picnic at 12noon

Arcola Lakes Park 1301 NW 83rd Street Miami

Level Up Focus Group

Level Up Focus Group Date: Wednesday, June 21st 2023 Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm Location: Central City Campus

401 SW 4 St., Suite A

Deefield Beach, FL 33441 (2nd Floor Meeting Room) Join the Deerfield Beach Council to help us design the LEVEL UP program!

The program will be tailored specifically to minority women-owned businesses to address the challenges and opportunities facing their businesses today.



Your input will help us create a business strategies program that is relevant, valuable, and fits the needs of your business. Don’t miss this opportunity to provide input, share your expertise, and network with like-minded business owners and leaders.



No cost to attend. For enquiries, please contact Denise Jordan, Executive Vice President of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, at DJordan@ftlchamber.com or call (954) 462-5940

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - August 31st Parking and Admission are FREE!

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, August 31st 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center) 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made! * Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County.

Tips for Job Fair Success: Dress professionally as if attending a job interview. Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience. Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter. Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

2023 NAMIWalks BROWARD

2023 NAMIWalks BROWARD Date: Saturday October 7, 2023 Location: NOVA Southeastern University

3301 College Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314 Time: 8 am - 12 pm The power of our mission is being felt as never before. The achievement of “Mental Health for All” has never felt this critical yet closer to being realized.

It’s not how far we walk at NAMIWalks Broward County on October 7 at NOVA Southeastern University, but how far we’ve come to make our milestones count. With your support and high spirits, we intend to make an unprecedented impact on mental health in our community.

NAMIWalks 2023 represents a powerful chance to leave a significant mark on the local mental health landscape.

Whether you’re a previous participant or a new voice waiting to be heard, we’re pretty sure you’ll find the festivities inspired and inspiring.

This year, changing the world begins at NOVA Southeastern University.

2023 KOMEN MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE MORE THAN PINK WALK

2023 KOMEN MIAMI/FT. LAUDERDALE MORE THAN PINK WALK Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 a.m. Registration opens and on-site activities begin

8:15 a.m. Warm-up Stretch

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

9:00 a.m. Let’s Walk Location: Amelia Earhart Park 401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 On Saturday, October 14, 2023, Susan G. Komen Volunteers will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join. For those who are suffering. For those we have lost. Together we will fight back against breast cancer.

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - October 19th Parking and Admission are FREE!

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair | Multi-Industry Hiring Event Date: Thursday, October 19th 2023 Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Location: FLA Live Arena (Formerly BB&T Center) 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, Florida 33323 Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. On-the-spot interviews & job offers will be made! * Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe County.

Tips for Job Fair Success: Dress professionally as if attending a job interview. Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience. Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter. Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

EMBRACE GIRLS FOUNDATION: Jeffrey Osborne

An Intimate Holiday Evening With Jeffrey Osborne, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King, and Howard Hewett Date: December 17th 2023 Time: 7pm Location: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach

©2023 Cox Media Group