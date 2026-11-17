Hot105 Events

COMMUNITY is at the heart of everything we do

Dare to Care Thanksgiving Food Drive

Children's Bereavement Center - Lift From Loss For Adults

The Women's Fund - Direct Help Hotline

Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County

Boys & Girls Club of Broward County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Membership Who can Join?

Boys & Girls between the ages of 6-18 yrs. old.

6-year olds MUST be in First Grade. Mandatory Parent Orientation

Parents must attend a Mandatory Parent Orientation

prior to their child enrolling at the Boys & Girls Club. Annual Membership Fee: $15.00 per year

(cash or money order only – non-refundable) BECOME A MEMBER IN 2 SIMPLE STEPS:

1. Select a club

2. Fill out YOUR club’s online application

Do You Wish to Publicize a Community Event? Let us help you spread the word! Just follow these simple steps to ensure your request is considered. Submit your request at least 3-4 weeks before the scheduled event date and include the following information: Event name, organization, location, date, time, website link, and flyer (graphic size 820 x 312 pixels). We always do our best to accommodate requests based on availability of time and space.

Please note we can not guarantee ALL request, for ‘Guaranteed Request’ call our ’Sales Department

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