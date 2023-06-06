Juneteenth: Freedom Day

Juneteenth (June 19) – Also known as ‘Freedom Day’ or ‘America’s Second Independence Day’

Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth Celebration Date: Friday, June 16th, 2023 Time: 7pm - 9:30pm Location: Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th Street; Tamarac, Florida Celebrate Juneteenth, a day that symbolizes the abolition of slavery in the United States of America. Event will include performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts, live music by Motown Magic, food vendors, kids area and much more.

City of Hollywood’s Juneteenth Celebration

City of Hollywood’s Juneteenth Celebration Date June 16, 2023 Time: 5pm -8pm Location: ArtsPark at Young Circle in downtown Hollywood

1 Young Circle Hollywood, FL 33020 We invite you to come out and join the City’s African American Advisory Council and Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts for a Juneteenth celebration featuring:

• Rebecca “Butterfly” Vaughns – Mistress of Ceremonies

• Cameron Marcel Anderson – Visual Performance

• South Broward High School Band • Broward College Jazz Band

• Sunshine Junkanoo Band – Stilts & Drummers

• Concert Featuring Ike and Val

• Family Yoga – Limited yoga mats available. Bring a towel or blanket.

• ArtsPark Movie Night featuring “Soul” at 8 p.m.

For more information call Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts at 954.921.3404

Artwalk Presents Richmond Heights Juneteenth Celeb

Artwalk Presents Richmond Heights Juneteenth Celeb Date: Friday, June 16th 2023 Time: 5pm - 9pm Location: Richmond Heights 14700 Lincoln Boulevard Miami, FL 33176 Celebrate Freedom Day at the annual Richmond Heights Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 16. Hosted by Artwalk Presents, this free cultural arts festival features live music, DJ performances, black art, activities for all ages, arts & crafts, dancing and more. Attendees will also enjoy food trucks, artisasn vendors, health & community resources and The Black Market MIA.

The festival takes place in a vacant lot across the street from the purple church at 14700 Lincoln Blvd.

The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

Miami Children’s Museum, special Caribbean Heritage celebration. Date: Friday, June 16th 2023 Time: 3pm-8pm Location: Miami Children’s Museum 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132 The VIP Free Friday event is at the Miami Children’s Museum, every 3rd Friday but June is a special Caribbean Heritage celebration.

Juneteenth: Park-in & Party - We are One

Juneteenth: Park-in & Party - We are One Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 3pm (Gates Open)

5pm (Doors Open) Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 The City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Councilman Reggie Leon and Councilman Robert Stephens, III are proud to announce the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, a community-wide event that honors excellence among Black Service Organizations and will showcases outstanding local talent.

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Date: Saturday, June 17th 2023 Time: 1pm - 5pm Location: Florida International University

11200 Southwest 8th Street Dotson Family Pavilion Miami, FL 33199 Rain or shine, the entire University community is invited to our third annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration. Lawn chairs and mats are welcome as we gather at the Earlene and Albert Dotson Pavilion Lawn (MARC building at MMC). This free event is open to the entire community and will feature musical performances, local artisan vendors, activities, dancers, food trucks, raffles, and fun for the whole family.

Be sure to stop by the Bacardi Lounge (guests over 21 only) at the Frost Museum during their Summer Exhibition Party to cool off, open from 1:00-5:00 pm. Registration is required.

* The first 200 faculty/staff and the first 200 students to register will receive a $15.00 food voucher to use any of the event’s food trucks!

Run for Education - A Juneteenth Fundraiser

Run for Education - A Juneteenth Fundraiser Date: Saturday, June 17th 2023 Time: 6:30am - 11am Location: 4300 NW 12th Ave 4300 Northwest 12th Avenue Miami, FL 33127 The Running Edge is partnering with Mino Learning Lab to host our third annual Juneteenth Day of Service and our first #RunForEducation fundraiser. We are promoting healthy habits, battle food insecurity, create community through the arts while empowering Miami’s Historically Black Neighborhoods. We are happy to be working alongside them.

We are raising money in an effort to provide high quality educational resources and professional development to educators and youth serving organizations in Miami’s priority areas.

Social Status One Emancipation

Social Status One Emancipation Date: Saturday, June 17th 2023 Time: 6pm Location: Yeelen Group 294 Northwest 54th Street #STE 02 Miami, FL 33127 Celebrate freedom and international heritages at Social Status One Emancipation in honor of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Social Status melds Caribbean and Juneteenth celebrations while highlighting island tunes such as Soca, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Hip Hop and more. Enjoy an evening filled with music and entertainment as the local community waves the Haitian flag.



The fun runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Yeelen Group building in Little Haiti.

JUNETEENTH On BROADWAY





Juneteenth on Boardwalk Date: Saturday, June 17th 2023 Time: 2pm - 5pm Location: Broadway Ave in Liberty City

6214 NW 18th Ave Miami, Fl 33147 Coalition For Education and Economic Development in association with Kreativ Myndz Events presents Juneteenth on Broadway. We welcome you to join us at MLK Cultural Arts Corridor for a family friendly high-spirited celebration of freedom, unity, and equality.

World Sickle Cell Day Awareness Concert and Juneteenth Pop-up

World Sickle Cell Day Awareness Concert and Juneteenth Pop-up Date: Saturday, June 17th 2023 Time: 11am - 3pm Location: Little Haiti Cultural Center 212 Northeast 59th Terrace Miami, FL 33137 Join SCDAA Miami- Dae County Chapter Presents World Sickle Cell Day Awareness Concert and Juneteenth Community Festival/Pop-Up

The Juneteenth Experience 2023

The Juneteenth Experience 2023 Date: Monday, June 19th 2023 Time: 6:30pm Location: Miami Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141 Hued Songs presents The Juneteenth Experience, a multidisciplinary, immersive performance of our American Holiday, Juneteenth at the Miami Beach Bandshell . Celebrating Freedom, Belonging, Black culture, Black community, and Black Miami.

The performance includes a diverse cast of local artists ranging from spoken word, song, dance, and animation.

This performance is made possible with support from The Knight Foundation, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Miami Foundation, The Our Fund Foundation, The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, The Miami-Dade Department of Cultural Affairs, Miami Salon Group, The City of Miami Beach.

FUN FACTS:

On “Freedom’s Eve,” or the eve of January 1, 1863, the first Watch Night services took place. On that night, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes all across the country awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At the stroke of midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the South reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States. Only through the Thirteenth Amendment did emancipation end slavery throughout the United States.

Emancipation Day celebration, June 19, 1900 held in "East Woods" on East 24th Street in Austin. Credit: Austin History Center.

But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Although Juneteenth has been observed annually in various parts of the United States and referred to as “America’s second Independence Day,” it was not until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law that it was recognized as a federal holiday.

Let’s make Juneteenth a commemorative, not of the horrific institution of slavery, our country once embraced, but rather as a showcase of the strength in the American spirit to recognize wrong and set about making it right. In this same spirit, America moves ahead today in leveling playing fields and achieving ever greater equality. Let us celebrate all that Juneteenth teaches us about our country’s greatness in our use of the heart to hear and to learn and to work together for all that is good and just.

