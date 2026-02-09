Teach, Thank, Win! $500 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway by BrightStar Credit Union!

Brightstar

At HOT 105, we know educators are the real MVPs, shaping our community every single day. That’s why HOT 105 and BrightStar Credit Union are giving back in a major way.

Each month, one deserving teacher will receive a $500 Amazon gift card to help bring their classroom vision to life!

Know a teacher who goes above and beyond? Show them some love! Nominate them below or on the free HOT 105 app for a chance to be selected.

Sponsored by BrightStar Credit Union, BrightStar Credit Union, where your money shines.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, register on the HOT105 free app between 2/9/26- 2/27/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $500 Amazon gift card. Retail value of: $500. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
