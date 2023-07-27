Trump facing additional obstruction of justice, willful retention charges in Mar-a-Lago case

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents at Mar-a-Largo investigation.

The additional charges include obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, according to The Associated Press. These charges were added Thursday to the indictment by the Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Trump is facing accusations that he and his aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago to obstruct the investigation into the classified documents, the AP reported.

A spokesperson for Trump in a statement obtained by CNN called the charges “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

A new defendant, identified as Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case, according to the AP.

New charges were also filed against Walt Nauta, according to the Washington Post.

Nauta, Trump’s valet and right-hand man, was named as a co-conspirator in the unsealed indictment. It alleges that Nauta, a military veteran, made false statements during an FBI interview about the documents stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Nauta also faces six charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding records, concealing documents and making false statements. According to the indictment, Trump directed Nauta to move boxes that were part of the investigation from a storage room and to conceal the documents from Trump’s attorney, from the grand jury and from the government.

All three - Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira - are now charged with altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object, according to the Washington Post. They are also charged with a similar crime of corruptly altering destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document or object.





