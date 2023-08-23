Trump indictment in Georgia: Cathy Latham turns herself in

Fulton County Jail A Fulton County sheriff officer stands at an entrance to the Fulton County Jail on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former leader of the Republican Party in Georgia’s Coffee County turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday morning after she was indicted alongside 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, in an investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

Cathy Latham surrendered to face 11 charges, including impersonating a public officer and conspiracy to commit election fraud, jail records show. She was released from Fulton County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to records and WSB-TV.

Latham was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate declaring themselves “duly elected and qualified” electors and falsely claiming that Trump won the state in 2020, according to the indictment and The Associated Press. She is also facing charges related to sensitive election data that was illegally downloaded in Coffee County, prosecutors said.

Latham was the fourth person to turn herself in after a grand jury last week handed down an indictment accusing 19 people of scheming to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer also surrendered on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, former Trump attorney John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered to authorities.

Also facing charges are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell.

Trump, who said on social media that he plans to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday, faces 13 charges. He has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the investigation is politically motivated as he continues to campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

2023 Cox Media Group