Shopping List

Buy supplies early. Don’t wait until a storm threatens. Lines will be long and supplies short.

HURRICANE KIT

Assemble this now. Put aside in a special box. Keep heat-sensitive items inside home and rotate stock throughout season:

Flashlights and extra bulbs

Clock (wind-up or battery-operated)

Battery-operated radio

Extra batteries (can be stored in refrigerator)

Toilet paper

Matches (camping stores have waterproof matches)

Scissors

Plastic garbage bags

Working fire extinguisher

Clean change of clothes, rain gear, sturdy swamp boots

Fully charged battery-operated lanterns. Don’t use candles and kerosene lanterns. They are fire hazards.

Map of the area

List of phone numbers

Copy of insurance policy

FOOD SUPPLIES

Get enough nonperishable foods now to last two weeks. Then put them in a box and leave them alone. Note: Canned and other prepared foods that are salty or dry or high in fat or protein might make for good provisions, but they’ll also make you thirsty.

Water: Enough for 1 gallon of drinking water per person/per day, for one-week minimum. Water for two weeks is ideal. (Also, figure another 1 gallon per person/per day of water for washing hands, flushing toilets and for pets.)

Ice or dry ice

Shelf-stable milk and juice boxes

Canned and powdered milk

Beverages (powdered or canned, fruit juices, instant coffee, tea)

Raw vegetables that don’t need refrigeration (will last only a few days)

Canned vegetables and fruits

Dried fruits

Prepared foods (canned soups, beef, spaghetti, tuna, chicken, ham, corned beef hash, packaged pudding)

Snacks (crackers, cookies, hard candy, unsalted nuts)

Snack spreads (peanut butter,cheese spreads, jelly)

Cereals

Sugar, salt, pepper

Bread

Dry and canned pet food

HARDWARE

Hand tools: hammer, screwdrivers to use now, shovel and pickax for after the storm

Power screwdriver

Quarter-inch machine screw sockets and screws

Plastic sheeting to cover furniture

Rope

Sturdy working gloves

Duct tape to waterproof items; masking tape isn’t strong enough

Canvas tarps

Sturdy nails

FIRST-AID KIT

Drugstores will be mobbed just before a storm and closed for days after. Keep a two-week supply of prescription drugs. Your first-aid kit should include:

Medical supplies

First-aid handbook

Insect repellent sprays

Citronella candles, insect bite lotion

Petroleum jelly, for relieving itching

Ointments for burns, cuts

Antiseptic solution

Sunscreen

Extra over-the-counter medicine (for colds, allergies, cough)

Aspirin, acetaminophen, antacid

Children’s medicines

Diarrhea medication

Feminine hygiene items

Incontinence supplies

Rubbing alcohol

Iodine

Disinfectant

Wet wipes

Moist towelette packets

Medic Alert tags

Thermometer

Hypoallergenic adhesive tape

Cotton-tipped swabs

Sterile rolls

Adhesive bandages

Sterile gauze pads

Roller bandages

Tweezers

Needles

Adhesive tape

Safety pins

Latex gloves

KITCHEN SUPPLIES

Waterless hand sanitizer

Manual can opener

Water purification tablets

Bottle opener

Matches in a plastic bag

Pocket knife

Camp stove or other cooking device and plentyof fuel. (Use only canned fuel indoors — never charcoal or gas. Buy extragas or charcoal to use in well-ventilated space after storm has passed.)

Ice chests or coolers

Paper plates, napkins

Plastic cups, utensils

Disposable pans for cooking

Plastic bags, jugs or containers for water and ice

BABY NEEDS

Disposable diapers

Baby wipes

Diaper-rash ointment

Baby medicines

Medicine dropper

Extra formula, baby food

EMERGENCY TOILET

Garbage can with tight lid

Plastic bags for liners

Disinfectant or bleach

Deodorizer

Extra toilet paper

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