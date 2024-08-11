Yung Miami talks about Diddy

#YungMiami recently opened up about her past relationship with Sean “#Diddy” Combs on her podcast, #Caresha Please. She described their arrangement as “beneficial” for both, noting, “I feel like I was an asset” and that she helped elevate Combs’ projects, including taking his DeLeon Tequila brand “to a whole ‘nother level.” She added that the relationship allowed her to advance her own career, mentioning, “I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue.”⁣⁣Despite these positive experiences, Yung Miami has distanced herself from Combs due to his legal troubles. Combs faces numerous lawsuits alleging rape, abuse, and sex trafficking, with ongoing investigations into these claims. In response to one lawsuit that named her and others, Yung Miami firmly denied any involvement in sex work, stating, “I’m not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱 a day in my life.”⁣⁣Reflecting on her decision to step away, she shared, “With everything going on, I don’t want to get caught up in that. I just need a minute to pour into me.”⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow