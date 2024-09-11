Rickey Smiley Morning Show listeners remember Frankie Beverly

#FrankieBeverly, the legendary frontman of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, has sadly passed away. His family confirmed the news, asking for privacy as they navigate their grief. Born Howard Stanley Beverly in 1946 in Philadelphia, he began his musical journey as a teenager, forming several groups before founding Maze in the 1970s. With hits like “Before I Let Go,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Happy Feelin’s,” Beverly’s smooth vocals and captivating stage presence made him a beloved icon in R&B and soul music.⁣⁣In 2024, Beverly announced his retirement, closing out his incredible career with the “I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour.” His final performance, on May 12th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, was a heartfelt tribute to the fans who supported him throughout his career.⁣⁣Frankie Beverly’s music has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his listeners, sparking memories of joy, love, and celebration. As we remember his incredible legacy, we ask: What was your favorite Frankie Beverly memory?⁣⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲⁣866-9-RICKEY⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow