Internet goes wild for Noah Lyles, but not for the reason you’re thinking

Noah Lyles Noah Lyles, of the United States, competes during a heat in the men's 200-meter at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

#JunelleBromfield must be on cloud nine right now, especially with her boyfriend, #NoahLyles, just winning gold in the 100m at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and earning the title of the fastest man in the world. ⁣⁣The two first met in 2017 when Junelle slid into Noah’s DMs, but their initial date didn’t go so well, so they decided to stay friends. Fast forward to 2022, Noah asked Junelle out again, and this time they hit it off during a sushi date where she taught him to use chopsticks. They’ve been together ever since.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲⁣866-9-RICKEY⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!