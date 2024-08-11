Internet goes wild for Noah Lyles, but not for the reason you’re thinking

#JunelleBromfield must be on cloud nine right now, especially with her boyfriend, #NoahLyles, just winning gold in the 100m at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and earning the title of the fastest man in the world. ⁣⁣The two first met in 2017 when Junelle slid into Noah’s DMs, but their initial date didn’t go so well, so they decided to stay friends. Fast forward to 2022, Noah asked Junelle out again, and this time they hit it off during a sushi date where she taught him to use chopsticks. They’ve been together ever since.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲⁣866-9-RICKEY⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow