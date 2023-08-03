Hot Dog’s Pet of the Week

All during the month of August, National Dog Month celebrates our loveable canine pals smack in the middle of the dog days of summer. Dogs are the #1 most commonly owned pets on the planet, and with good reason.









Join the PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) Auxiliary of HSBC to enjoy all kinds of fun fundraising events to support the shelter. Find more info here.

The Humane Society of Broward County

► Wanna see more furry faces? Click here. For more details -- and to make a donation -- visit HumaneBroward.com or call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Rd., Fort Lauderdale, just west of I-95.

Did you know that kids can earn service hours when they volunteer at the Humane Society of Broward County? There are Teen Foster Programs , a Teen Animal Care Volunteer Program, T een Clubs , Walk for the Animals Teen Council and Shelter Crew options. Visit the Volunteer Page for details on how to get involved!

Adoption Ambassador: If you can provide a temporary home for a large-breed dog, become an Adoption Ambassador for the Humane Society of Broward County. Ambassadors help market the pet through your network of friends and associates, while giving the pet a vacation from the shelter environment. Sometimes a different setting is all that is needed to help our furry friends find their forever home.

Spay/Neuter Services:

Vaccine Clinic: Is open Monday – Friday, 9 AM – 5:30 PM (close daily from 11:40 – 1:00 for lunch). This is a walk-in service, and you may experience a wait of up to an hour. All cats must be in carriers and dogs on a leash at all times. If you have a retractable leash, please keep it short.

Animal Admissions: The Admissions Department is open by appointment only. Please call 954-266-6873 and allow 48 hours for a call back. Closed on major holidays.

Foster Care: If you can provide a foster home for a cat or large-breed dog, please visit the HSBC website and complete a foster application.

The Humane Society of Broward County is always in need of new or gently used towels and washcloths. (They don’t need any blankets or pillows.) Donations can be dropped off any day outside of the main entrance.

©2023 Cox Media Group