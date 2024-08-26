In Case You Missed It: Why men should check their testicles.

Men should start doing testicular exams as early as their 20s because early detection of testicular cancer and other abnormalities can significantly improve treatment outcomes.Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in younger men, particularly those aged 15 to 35. Regular self-exams help men become familiar with their testicles, making it easier to notice any changes, such as lumps, swelling, or pain. Catching these signs early can lead to timely medical intervention, which is often crucial for successful treatment and maintaining overall health.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com #RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow
