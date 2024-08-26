In Case You Missed It: Why men should check their testicles.

WHQT Hot105 Rickey Smiley Morning Show

WHQT Hot105 Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Men should start doing testicular exams as early as their 20s because early detection of testicular cancer and other abnormalities can significantly improve treatment outcomes.⁣⁣Testicular cancer is one of the most common cancers in younger men, particularly those aged 15 to 35. Regular self-exams help men become familiar with their testicles, making it easier to notice any changes, such as lumps, swelling, or pain. Catching these signs early can lead to timely medical intervention, which is often crucial for successful treatment and maintaining overall health.⁣⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

2d

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!