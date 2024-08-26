In Case You Missed It: Why did Ashanti release the name of her baby?

#Ashanti, 43, and #Nelly, 49, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, born on July 18, 2024. Ashanti shared the news on Instagram, highlighting her postpartum journey and expressing her excitement about motherhood. The couple, who married on December 27, 2023, had previously announced their engagement and pregnancy in early 2023. Nelly, who has two older children and has been a father figure to his niece and nephew, confirmed their reconciliation in September 2023.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow
