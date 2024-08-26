In Case You Missed It: Why did Ashanti release the name of her baby?

#Ashanti, 43, and #Nelly, 49, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, born on July 18, 2024. Ashanti shared the news on Instagram, highlighting her postpartum journey and expressing her excitement about motherhood. ⁣⁣The couple, who married on December 27, 2023, had previously announced their engagement and pregnancy in early 2023. Nelly, who has two older children and has been a father figure to his niece and nephew, confirmed their reconciliation in September 2023.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow