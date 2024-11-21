#TyreseGibson has stirred up controversy again, addressing ongoing child support battles with his exes, Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell. In an Instagram post, the Fast & Furious star, who reportedly owes $74K in back child support, made it clear he’s not backing down, saying, “I’m gonna shoot, stab, and kill over mine… I fought to earn this life.”While Tyrese has spoken openly about financial struggles in the past, including cutting back by wearing fake jewelry, he’s also expressed unwavering love for his kids. “Whatever the outcome… I am and will forever be their FATHER,” he wrote, emphasizing his dedication to his role as a parent.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow
In Case You Missed It: Tyrese sparks controversy
