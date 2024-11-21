In Case You Missed It: Tyrese sparks controversy

#TyreseGibson has stirred up controversy again, addressing ongoing child support battles with his exes, Samantha Lee and Norma Mitchell. In an Instagram post, the Fast & Furious star, who reportedly owes $74K in back child support, made it clear he’s not backing down, saying, “I’m gonna shoot, stab, and kill over mine… I fought to earn this life.”⁣⁣While Tyrese has spoken openly about financial struggles in the past, including cutting back by wearing fake jewelry, he’s also expressed unwavering love for his kids. “Whatever the outcome… I am and will forever be their FATHER,” he wrote, emphasizing his dedication to his role as a parent.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

