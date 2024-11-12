In Case You Missed It: Russell Simmons asks judge to dismiss case against him

Russell Simmons

#RussellSimmons is requesting dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit, arguing that his “stateless” status as a U.S. citizen living in Indonesia removes him from U.S. jurisdiction. ⁣⁣The suit, filed by a former Def Jam employee, Jane Doe, accuses Simmons of raping her in his New York apartment during the 1990s. Simmons claims he now permanently resides in Bali with a retirement visa, having sold his U.S. properties.⁣⁣Jane Doe, however, questions his claim of retirement, arguing, “Defendant is running from the court’s jurisdiction to avoid taking accountability for his actions.” She also points out that Simmons is “actively building an empire,” which would disqualify him from a true retirement visa in Indonesia.⁣⁣”Building an empire and being retired are mutually exclusive,” she noted, urging the court to allow the case to proceed despite Simmons’ attempts to establish his “stateless” defense.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

