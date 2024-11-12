In Case You Missed It: Rihanna hints at retiring from music

#Rihanna may be stepping away from music, if her recent comments are any indication. At the launch of her Fenty Skin line in Barbados, she reflected on her journey, saying, “Music got the attention, but God had other plans for me.” ⁣⁣Rihanna explained that branching into new ventures has felt “authentic” and “organic,” allowing her to focus on the passions that bring her joy. “Being able to celebrate here at home means so much,” she shared, expressing gratitude for the support of her community.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow