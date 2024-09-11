#RickeySmiley interviewed Vice President #KamalaHarris, who shared her plans to support small businesses, such as cutting bureaucracy, boosting startup tax deductions, and increasing federal contracts for small businesses.Harris emphasized the importance of these initiatives for entrepreneurs but acknowledged that established small businesses also need support. She urged listeners to stay engaged and vote to ensure these proposals, and others like them, become a reality.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲866-9-RICKEY#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow
In Case You Missed It: Rickey interviews VP Kamala Harris
0