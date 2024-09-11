In Case You Missed It: Rickey interviews VP Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign rally in Savannah Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds during a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS)

#RickeySmiley interviewed Vice President #KamalaHarris, who shared her plans to support small businesses, such as cutting bureaucracy, boosting startup tax deductions, and increasing federal contracts for small businesses.⁣⁣Harris emphasized the importance of these initiatives for entrepreneurs but acknowledged that established small businesses also need support. She urged listeners to stay engaged and vote to ensure these proposals, and others like them, become a reality.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲⁣866-9-RICKEY⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow