In Case You Missed It: Ray J Threatens Pastor Jamal Bryant

#RayJ is back in the spotlight with a brewing conflict, this time with megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant. Known for his fiery interviews, the singer recently issued a bold warning to Bryant over an interview they recorded, hinting at serious consequences if it gets released.⁣⁣In a heated social media clip, Ray J addressed Bryant directly: “Shoutout to Pastor Jamal Bryant, but if y’all play that interview, somebody’s getting snatched off the pulpit. Don’t play it—it’s not cleared and it’s out of bounds.” He claimed he was treated “dirty and illegal” during the interview, though he didn’t specify what happened. ⁣⁣Pastor Jamal Bryant responded to the threat, saying he was “disheartened” by Ray J’s reaction and actually “grateful” for their conversation. However, Bryant hasn’t hinted whether the footage will go public, leaving followers waiting for what could be a dramatic reveal.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow