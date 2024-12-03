In Case You Missed It: Muni Long on the RSMS

#MuniLong opened up about the challenges and nuances of being an R&B artist in today’s music landscape. Reflecting on her journey, she acknowledged the progress for young, Black, female artists like herself but emphasized the re-education necessary in the digital age.⁣⁣”R&B music is very rich and it’s expensive to make,” Muni said, highlighting the genre’s reliance on real sounds, instruments, and authentic vocals. “It’s not just getting up on stage with a DJ,” she added, underscoring the craftsmanship and artistry that define R&B⁣⁣Read More 👇⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow.

