In Case You Missed It: Muni Long opens up about a bad experience at the hospital.

#MuniLong Reveals When She Got Really Sick Earlier This Year, Hospital Staff Was ‘Really Mean’ Until Black Nurses Spoke Up About Her Fame⁣⁣Muni Long opens up about her troubling experience in the hospital earlier this year, sharing how the staff treated her poorly until black nurses stepped in to vouch for her fame. Her story sheds light on the larger systemic issue of black women receiving subpar healthcare service and being dismissed or ignored, highlighting the ongoing disparities in treatment based on race.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow