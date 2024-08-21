In Case You Missed It: Mariah Carey said this about J-Lo

#MariahCarey is reportedly excited about her own upcoming Las Vegas shows and views Lopez’s canceled tour and marital troubles as “karma” for Lopez’s perceived arrogance. Despite these issues, Lopez is aiming to rebound and sees her recent birthday as a new beginning. Carey, meanwhile, is gearing up for her Christmas tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her hit song.⁣⁣@GaryWDTea⁣@SoSobrat⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow