In Case You Missed It: Mariah Carey said this about J-Lo

WHQT Hot105 Rickey Smiley Morning Show

WHQT Hot105 Rickey Smiley Morning Show

#MariahCarey is reportedly excited about her own upcoming Las Vegas shows and views Lopez’s canceled tour and marital troubles as “karma” for Lopez’s perceived arrogance. Despite these issues, Lopez is aiming to rebound and sees her recent birthday as a new beginning. Carey, meanwhile, is gearing up for her Christmas tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her hit song.⁣⁣@GaryWDTea@SoSobrat⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!