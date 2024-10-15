In Case You Missed It: Kirk Franklin visits the show

#KirkFranklin, the 19-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, has kicked off the 2024 leg of The Reunion Tour, bringing together gospel legends #YolandaAdams, #FredHammond, #MarvinSapp, and #TheClarkSisters as co-headliners.⁣⁣The tour, which also features special guest Kierra Sheard-Kelly, launched on September 6 in Philadelphia and is making its way across North America, with stops in major cities like Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Miami. Produced by Live Nation Urban and Undivided Ent, the 33-date tour is set to wrap up on November 3 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, building on the success of last year’s tour.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow