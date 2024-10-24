In Case You Missed It: Jamie Foxx said this about Diddy

Jamie Foxx Actor Jamie Foxx attends the men's quaterfinal match between Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images, File)

In a new Netflix comedy special titled What Had Really Happened Was..., #JamieFoxx reportedly claims that Sean “Diddy” Combs was responsible for the stroke he suffered a year ago, according to Media Take Out. During the special, Jamie recounts the events leading up to his stroke, stating, “Diddy was responsible,” hinting that the music mogul poisoned him. While the audience initially laughed, Foxx gave a serious look, indicating he wasn’t joking.⁣⁣Foxx and Diddy were once close friends, known for hosting wild parties, but they fell out after a business deal went sour. Though Foxx did not provide further details on why Diddy allegedly poisoned him, the comment left fans stunned. The special is set to air on Netflix next month.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!