In Case You Missed It: Jamie Foxx said this about Diddy

In a new Netflix comedy special titled What Had Really Happened Was..., Jamie Foxx reportedly claims that Sean "Diddy" Combs was responsible for the stroke he suffered a year ago, according to Media Take Out. During the special, Jamie recounts the events leading up to his stroke, stating, "Diddy was responsible," hinting that the music mogul poisoned him. While the audience initially laughed, Foxx gave a serious look, indicating he wasn't joking. Foxx and Diddy were once close friends, known for hosting wild parties, but they fell out after a business deal went sour. Though Foxx did not provide further details on why Diddy allegedly poisoned him, the comment left fans stunned. The special is set to air on Netflix next month.