In Case You Missed it: Hurricane Milton update

Hurricane Milton has intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm, prompting evacuation orders for over 7 million people in Florida, which is still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene last week. Milton is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay by Wednesday, bringing life-threatening storm surges, heavy rain, and flooding across the state.⁣⁣The Mexican coast and the Florida Keys are also under storm warnings. President Biden has been briefed on the situation, and FEMA is preparing for the storm, though concerns about funding have arisen due to the extremely active hurricane season.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow