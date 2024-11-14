In Case You Missed It: Haiti’s airport shut down after shots fired at airplane

Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport was shut down after armed gangs shot at a Spirit Airlines flight landing in Port-au-Prince, injuring a flight attendant. ⁣⁣The flight was diverted to the Dominican Republic, and several airlines, including JetBlue and American Airlines, canceled flights to Haiti. The violence follows recent gang attacks on aircraft and escalating clashes between gangs and police in the capital. ⁣⁣Meanwhile, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé was sworn in as Haiti’s new interim prime minister, pledging to restore peace amid the ongoing gang crisis.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow