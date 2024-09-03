In Case You Missed It: Did Usher use a body double?

@Garywdtea wants to know if Usher used a body double on tour? Fans are divided— What do you think?⁣⁣Some Usher fans are buzzing with speculation that the singer might have used a body double during his tour. The controversy ignited when a video surfaced from Usher’s Past Present Future tour stop in D.C., where the singer’s on-stage appearance seemed out of sync with his voice while performing “Yeah!”.⁣⁣The clip led many to question if it was truly Usher on stage. Some fans believe the R&B star could be using a body double to manage rest periods during the demanding shows. This follows Usher’s recent postponement of tour dates after a neck injury during rehearsals.⁣⁣⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow