In Case You Missed It: Did Usher use a body double?

USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off - Washington, DC WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off at Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

@Garywdtea wants to know if Usher used a body double on tour? Fans are divided— What do you think?⁣⁣Some Usher fans are buzzing with speculation that the singer might have used a body double during his tour. The controversy ignited when a video surfaced from Usher’s Past Present Future tour stop in D.C., where the singer’s on-stage appearance seemed out of sync with his voice while performing “Yeah!”.⁣⁣The clip led many to question if it was truly Usher on stage. Some fans believe the R&B star could be using a body double to manage rest periods during the demanding shows. This follows Usher’s recent postponement of tour dates after a neck injury during rehearsals.⁣⁣⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!