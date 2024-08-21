In case you missed it: Detroit Judge Under Fire for....

Detroit Judge #KennethKing is under fire for handcuffing 15-year-old Eva Goodman and making her wear prison clothes after she fell asleep during a class field trip to his courtroom. The teen’s mother, Latoreya Till, condemned the judge’s actions, saying, “My daughter is hurt. She is feeling scared... She was real nervous and intimidated.”⁣⁣Chief Judge William McConico announced that King has been temporarily removed from the bench to undergo “necessary training,” emphasizing the court’s commitment to “an environment free from intimidation or disrespect.” Despite the backlash, King defended his decision, stating, “I don’t think I was heavy-handed... I’ll do whatever needs to be done to reach these kids.”⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 📲⁣866-9-RICKEY⁣

