Brian McKnight is facing backlash and a boycott after referring to his older biological children as “products of sin,” while praising his new family. This controversy has led to the cancellation of a Detroit concert and the postponement of his “The Brian McKnight 4″ tour from July to November 2024. The Warner Theater cited rescheduling, but fans believe the delay is due to poor ticket sales driven by the boycott. Despite the turmoil, McKnight continues to perform and recently shared a touching moment on stage with his young son.RickeySmileyMorningShow.com#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow
In Case You Missed It: Brian McKngiht Concert Ticket prices slashed after......
