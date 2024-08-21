In Case You Missed It: Brian McKngiht Concert Ticket prices slashed after......

Brian McKnight is facing backlash and a boycott after referring to his older biological children as “products of sin,” while praising his new family. This controversy has led to the cancellation of a Detroit concert and the postponement of his “The Brian McKnight 4″ tour from July to November 2024. ⁣⁣The Warner Theater cited rescheduling, but fans believe the delay is due to poor ticket sales driven by the boycott. Despite the turmoil, McKnight continues to perform and recently shared a touching moment on stage with his young son.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

