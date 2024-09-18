In Case You Missed It: Black Tony finally shows up to work....but

#BlackTony finally shows up to work but gets completely starstruck by Da Brat as she tries to deliver these stories 😂...⁣⁣#PostMalone’s “I Had Some Help,” featuring Morgan Wallen, has been crowned Billboard’s official Song of the Summer for 2024, dominating the chart for all 14 weeks. #Shaboozey’s hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” followed closely at No. 2, continuing a trend of country songs topping the summer charts for the second year in a row. #KendrickLamar’s “Not Like Us” secured the No. 3 spot, while Sabrina Carpenter landed two songs in the top 10, with “Espresso” (No. 4) and “Please Please Please” (No. 6). Billboard staff reflect on how these results compare to their own summer song predictions.⁣⁣#MuniLong recently revealed the true inspiration behind her viral hit “Made For Me,” which she describes as a unique love song dedicated to her son. In an interview with Billboard, Muni shared that after her son was born, she set up a home studio and began working on the track using a beat sent to her by producer Jordan XL. Surrounded by baby toys and with her son nearby, she poured her emotions into the song.⁣⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow

