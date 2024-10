BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Kandi Burruss attends the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

RSMS Replay: #GOAT talk! #KandiBurrus says that the best advice she was ever given was by #LLCoolJ on making smart money moves💰 @kandi @llcoolj ⁣⁣Catch the full interview!⁣Youtube/@TheRSMS⁣.⁣.⁣.⁣.⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorning #MoneyAdvice #Investments