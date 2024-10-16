In Case You Missed It: Ari Lennox quits social media

#AriLennox has decided to step away from social media for good, sharing her heartfelt message on Instagram on October 11. She plans to delete her accounts on December 18, coinciding with her two-year sobriety anniversary. In her post, Ari opened up about her struggles with a toxic relationship with social media, saying, “My happiness is worth more to me than using these platforms to promote.”⁣⁣Despite leaving social media, she reassured her fans that they can still connect with her through her YouTube channel and website for updates on her new album and tour. She invited them to join her mailing list and expressed her excitement for this next chapter in her life, highlighting her all-or-nothing approach.⁣⁣RickeySmileyMorningShow.com ⁣⁣#RSMS #RickeySmileyMorningShow