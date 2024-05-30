Hot Live featuring Tank Hosted by Big Lip & Shelby Rushin “The Show”

R&B Sensation Tank came to our penthouse studios for Hot Live hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin of the Show. 50 of his many fans came out for a night to remember. As soon as Tank stepped in the room the ladies went crazy. Showing their appreciation and emphasizing how much they loved his physique. We learn more about his vision behind his brand of R&B Money and how it became the name of his latest project. Of course, we went down memory lane discussing his music large catalogue and its effect on both people he personally knew as well as fans. Tank gave us the inside scoop of how exs felt about his music as well as how men were mad about certain songs he made such as one of his big hits “I Deserve”. He even gave a in studio performance singing a few of our favorites “I Deserve , “Please Don’t go” and “when we”. The ladies wanted Tank to take his shirt but he let the audience know that wasn’t going to happen by simply sing “I’m not going to take my shirt off”. Hearing him sing this filled the room with laughter. Overall our listeners got to see the man behind the music. A humble, hilarious, and charismatic man. To top this event, both Hot105 and Tank’s record execs surprised him with a cake for having another number song. “Before we get started” is out now featuring fabulous and because of you, its number 1.

Tank performs during Hot 105 Live at radio station Hot 105. HOLLYWOOD, FL - MAY 28: Tank performs during Hot 105 Live at radio station Hot 105 on May 28, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Tank performs during Hot 105 Live at radio station Hot 105. HOLLYWOOD, FL - MAY 28: Tank is presented a cake to celebrate his #1 single during Hot 105 Live at radio station Hot 105 on May 28, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Hot Live Featuring Tank Hosted by Big Lip & Shelby Interview with Tank

