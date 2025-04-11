Tyreek Hill’s Wife Files for Divorce Following Domestic Dispute at Florida Condo

By Big Lip

Tyreek Hill is under fire once again following a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Hill, at their high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Police responded to an “assault in progress” after Hill allegedly threw a laptop and grabbed their child during a heated argument, prompting concern from Keeta’s mother, who witnessed the incident. Though no arrests were made, officers noted a visible bruise on Keeta’s chest, and she later revealed she is in the process of filing for divorce. The couple had reportedly been attending therapy, but Keeta told officers it “wasn’t working” and that arguments had become increasingly volatile. This marks the latest in a string of troubling incidents involving Hill, including a civil lawsuit and a previous police altercation.

