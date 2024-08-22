Perfect Pair: Angel Reese and Reese’s Chocolate

Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 15: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky is announced before tipoff against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Shelby Rushin

What’s better than Peanut Butter and Jelly? How about Angel Reese and Reese’s Chocolate! Well, you’ve got it. Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has secured another bag and big partnership. After rebranding her name from #BayouBarbier to #ChiReese and calling her fans “Reese’s Pieces,” Angel has a new collaboration with the chocolatier behind the candy that shares the same name. Fans can now shop a limited-edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection. Congratulations!!

