Perfect Pair: Angel Reese and Reese’s Chocolate

What’s better than Peanut Butter and Jelly? How about Angel Reese and Reese’s Chocolate! Well, you’ve got it. Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has secured another bag and big partnership. After rebranding her name from #BayouBarbier to #ChiReese and calling her fans “Reese’s Pieces,” Angel has a new collaboration with the chocolatier behind the candy that shares the same name. Fans can now shop a limited-edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection. Congratulations!!