Omarion Claims ‘Open’ Relationships Are Key, Says “It’s Only A Few Good Men” Left

In a revealing interview on Sherri, Omarion shared his unconventional views on relationships, particularly regarding ethical non-monogamy. While admitting he’s not fully versed in the term, he emphasized the importance of being open about desiring multiple partners, especially given the imbalance of good men and women in the dating world. He believes that honest communication gives women the opportunity to truly understand men and make informed choices about relationships. The singer also opened up about his personal journey with celibacy, revealing that his three-year experience was part of a deeper spiritual exploration. This candid conversation echoes Omarion’s earlier comments on moving away from traditional monogamy, a theme he’s shared in past interviews, suggesting that his lifestyle might not be suited for just one partner.