Luigi Mangione’s defense fund just got a major jump, thanks to a $36,500 anonymous donation. The donor was impressed by the widespread support for Mangione, saying it’s unusual how unified the responses are, no matter the background. They noted it was “exceptional” to see such support for a suspect in a high-profile case like this. The donation pushed the total fund over $722K, getting closer to the $1 million goal. Mangione, 26, is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024 and awaits his next court date on March 19, 2025.
Luigi Mangione’s Defense Fund Gets Major Boost with $36K Anonymous Donation
0