Luigi Mangione’s Defense Fund Gets Major Boost with $36K Anonymous Donation

FILE PHOTO: Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Mangione, 26, was arraigned on state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Luigi Mangione’s defense fund just got a major jump, thanks to a $36,500 anonymous donation. The donor was impressed by the widespread support for Mangione, saying it’s unusual how unified the responses are, no matter the background. They noted it was “exceptional” to see such support for a suspect in a high-profile case like this. The donation pushed the total fund over $722K, getting closer to the $1 million goal. Mangione, 26, is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024 and awaits his next court date on March 19, 2025.