Kim Kardashian Offers $15K for Robert Kardashian’s Bible, But O.J. Estate Says No

2023 TIME100 Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Kim Kardashian offered $15K to buy her late father Robert Kardashian’s Bible from O.J. Simpson’s estate. But Malcolm LaVergne, the estate’s executor, wasn’t having it, saying the Bible was already locked in for auction to pay off Simpson’s civil lawsuit debt. LaVergne dropped the legal bomb, warning that accepting Kim’s offer would bring pricey costs and could spark a lawsuit with the auction house. He told Kim’s team to go ahead and bid at the auction like everyone else. Robert Kardashian, of course, was a major figure on Simpson’s defense team during the infamous 1994 murder trial.

