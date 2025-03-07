D’Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Has Died Of Cancer; Brother Of Raphael Saddiq

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 29: Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! peforms onstage after the Agents Power Panel during Day 3 of the IEBA 2014 Conference on September 29, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.
By Shelby Rushin

D’Wayne Wiggins, one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! passed away Friday, this according to his family’s announcement on social media. He was 64 years old.

Wiggins had been diagnosed with bladder cancer, his family said.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones,” Tony! Toni! Toné! wrote in an Instagram post published Friday. “Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community,” the message said.

The group achieved its greatest commercial success in 1993 when their album “Sons of Soul “went double platinum. I don’t know if you have a favorite from the group but I have a few. Here they are in no particular order. It Never Rains in Southern California, It Feels good, Whatever You Want, Anniversary and a party fave, If I had No Loot!

