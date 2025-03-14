Claussen Drops Pickle Brine for Cocktails and Hangovers For St. Patrick Day

Claussen is bringing the heat this St. Patrick’s Day with a limited-edition release of “Just The Brine,” an 8oz bottle of pickle brine that’s perfect for spicing up your cocktails or helping you bounce back after the festivities. Dropping on March 14, the brine is for those looking to add some tang to their drinks or get a little recovery boost after a long night. You can grab it in New York, Chicago, and Boston via GoPuff, or get it nationwide at claussenjustthebrine.com. Each six-pack hooks you up with three bottles for cocktails and three for recovery, so you’re covered no matter what. With pickle-flavored mixers seeing a 30% rise in popularity, this move from Claussen is right on the money. Are you drinking this or passing?