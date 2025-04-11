Breaking: Small Plane Has Crashed Near Boca Airport

Small Plane Crash in Boca Raton (WSVN/WSVN)
By Shelby Rushin

According to our friends at WSVN 7, a small plane has crashed in Boca Raton. Sources say The Cessna 310 was headed to Tallahassee when it crashed near the intersection of Glades Road and North Military Trail, hitting a car and catching fire.

Unfortunately, the crash resulted in the deaths of all 3 people on board. The person in the vehicle was looked at by fire rescue and sent to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Expect major traffic delays—parts of Military Trail, Glades Road, and the I-95 overpass are shut down. Tri-Rail has also paused between Boca and Deerfield, with buses stepping in.

