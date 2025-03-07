Biggie’s Iconic Music Catalog Nearing Sale to Primary Wave for $100 Million

Biggie’s legendary music catalog, which has become a cornerstone of hip-hop history, is on the verge of being sold to Primary Wave, one of the biggest music publishers in the industry. The deal will see half of Biggie’s publishing and master rights exchanged, with the publishing rights valued at $100 million and the master rights ranging from $30-$50 million. While the total sale price may not hit $100 million, the acquisition marks a significant moment in music history. Primary Wave, which also represents icons like Bob Marley and Prince, is adding Biggie’s timeless contributions to its roster. This sale comes shortly after the passing of Biggie’s mother, Violetta Wallace, who played a crucial role in managing and growing his estate after his tragic death, turning it into a multimillion-dollar legacy.