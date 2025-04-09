Are You Paying With Cash or Credit Card at Church This Sunday?

New credit cards with computer chips have been mailed out to many people and the machines to read those cards are already in place in numerous stores.

Ok family, get into this. If you went to church or grew up in the church, I’m sure you know what time it is when the “PLATE” comes around. You probably went into your wallet and pulled out some cash. Fast forward to 2025 - a time when most people including myself, don’t carry cash.

Well, some Churches have gotten creative and are now passing around credit card machines. Yes, many people are are now using credit cards, Apple and Google Pay to give tithes using “offering machines” aka credit card machines. Next time you go to church they may be asking, cash or credit?