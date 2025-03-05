Actor, Singer and Comedian, Jamie Foxx had to Shut Down Rumors that he has a Homeless Son!

Jamie Foxx In his newly released Netflix standup special, "What Had Happened Was...," taped in Atlanta, Jamie Foxx joked about that dark time. (PHOTO: Netflix)
By Rob O’ Snap and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" featuring Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Juicy, Special K, Rock-T & Rickey Smiley airs M-F 6-10 am on HOT 105!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!