WaleMania is Wale's "busiest day" of the year, but he says "it's worth it"

WWE's WrestleMania 40 is coming soon to Philadelphia, and while fans are preparing for the fights to come, Wale is gearing up for one of the weekend's highlights.

The rapper's annual WaleMania will go down Thursday, April 4, bringing together hip-hop artists, professional wrestlers and wrestling enthusiasts alike in celebration of those getting in the ring during WrestleMania.

Speaking to Billboard, Wale says he's a "maniac every year because of" WaleMania, but gives credit to business partner and fellow wrestling lover Kazeem Famuyide for always getting the job done.

"I go through the phases of nervousness, and as it approaches, I’m cool, and Kaz is like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine,'" Wale says. "Every year, there’s pressure because we need certain things to happen. I’ll be cool. It’s gonna be a good time, it’s gonna be packed, it’s gonna be sold out. It’s the same nervousness I feel when I hit the stage for a big show.”

With this year celebrating the ninth iteration of WaleMania, Wale takes pride in the "implied" space he's built for Black wrestlers and the camaraderie that takes place at his event.

"We got guys that only got one match under their belt," he says. "It’s just an experience for them to meet some people and get in some rooms. A lot of stuff goes on behind those doors. That’s some of the stuff I enjoy most to see people."

Despite the workload that comes with "the busiest day" of his year, Wale says, "It's worth it to see everyone happy where they are. It's worth it to pull up to WrestleMania and Triple H say, 'I heard you guys had a blast last night.' That acknowledgment from the higher-ups and the OGs -- people like Booker T -- that s*** be making it worth it."

