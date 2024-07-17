Usher's Super Bowl halftime show nominated for Emmys

Usher's resurgence continues with yet another recognition. Not too long after being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2024, the Grammy-winning singer has been nominated for some Emmys. His halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII has received a nod in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

In Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Usher faces off against the 66th Grammy Awards, The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady, the Oscars and the 76th annual Tony Awards.

His competition for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special is Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden, the 66th Grammy Awards, the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony and the 76th annual Tony Awards.

Finally, in Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special, Usher's halftime show goes against Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden, The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse, the 66th Grammy Awards and Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas.

Usher is one of many recognized with Emmy nominations this year. Quinta Brunson was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, which itself earned a few nods, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams were also nominated for their respective roles in the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race, the winner of the Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the Primetime Emmys, also picked up a few nominations.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 15 on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

The full list of nominees is available on Emmys.com.

