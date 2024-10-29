Usher adds two Brooklyn shows to Past, Present, Future trek

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
Usher's Past, Present, Future is now two shows longer, as he's returning to Brooklyn for two nights in December. Following his four-show run at the Barclays Center in September, he'll make his way back to the venue on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. The shows will follow his three-night stay in Houston and precede another homecoming show in Atlanta Dec. 9.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation, following a Citi presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. VIP packages, including premium tickets, Meet & Greets, a gift and access to the preshow lounge, are available on vipnation.com.

Following his U.S. leg, which ends in Miami Dec. 19, he'll be traveling internationally for shows in London, Paris and Amsterdam.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

