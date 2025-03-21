Tyla tapped for H&M's new festival-ready collection

Tyla appears in the campaign for H&M's S/S 2025 collection, where she models a pale-yellow oversized shirt and mini skirt from the line. She models alongside her sister, Sydney Seethal, in some shots, and was tapped alongside musicians FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek to showcase the collection.

The first drop, now available for purchase, features rock 'n' roll-inspired pieces — including lace-up shirts, tunics and a '70s multi-pocket leather jacket — as well as bohemian-style accessories, like slouchy shoulder bags, tassel earrings, and chunky bangles and chokers.

"This season, we were inspired by different stages and moments of women's lives and the richness of femininity. We wanted to offer exceptional pieces that bring energy and light," says Eliana Masgalos, H&M's design director. "A sense of escape felt very relevant: we wanted to play with a beautiful bohemia, rock icons and festival freedom."

In other Tyla news, the singer, Billboard's Women in Impact honoree, spoke to the publication about how her success has influenced others.

“The fact that what I’ve been doing has impacted people all over the world, especially African artists, is special,” she says, noting she's honored even if she's often mislabeled as just an Afrobeats artist.

"It’s still an honor because I do use Afrobeats’ influence in my music," Tyla says. "I represent Africa as a whole."

She also teased her new album, which she says will be a little different than her debut album.

"I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to with how fast I had to adapt to everything," she says. "I don't think it's going to be the same energy [as Tyla] at all. ... It's different, but also still Tyla."

