Woman won $50K Powerball by using numbers from a fortune cookie

Woman won $50K Powerball by using numbers from a fortune cookie (Virginia Lottery/Virginia Lottery)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HENRICO, Va. — A woman won $50,000 by using numbers from a fortunate place in Henrico, Virginia, earlier this month.

>> Read more trending news

The Virginia Lottery said that Tierra Barley played Powerball with numbers she found on a fortune inside of a fortune cookie. This time, it worked in her benefit because she ended up winning $50,000.

The winning numbers in the May 8 drawing were 7-41-43-44-51, and the Powerball number was 5, according to the lottery.

Barley’s ticket matched four of the first five numbers along with the Powerball number, according to WWBT.

She bought the ticket at the Varina Superstore Supermarket in Henrico, Virginia, according to the news outlet. She ended up leaving the ticket at the store when she went to get her daughter from the park.

“She returned to find someone else in the process of buying Powerball tickets. Turns out, that person was helpful in returning Ms. Barley’s ticket,” lottery officials said, according to WWBT.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!