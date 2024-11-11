Veterans Day 2024: Freebies and deals for military members

Tasty cheeseburger, chips and sauce with patriotic American flag.

Veterans Day discounts and freebies FILE PHOTO: Current and former members of the military can get free meals at dozens of restaurants for Veterans Day. (ricka_kinamoto - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday marks the day to honor those men and women, past and present, who serve our country in the Armed Forces.

And many businesses are offering deals, including freebies, to members of the military. Most of the deals will require a valid military ID or other proof of service to qualify.

Read more trending news

Take a look at some companies that offer discounts or even free meals to military members on Veterans Day. Remember to check with the location to see if they are participating.


Latest holiday news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!