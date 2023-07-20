Universal Studios Orlando: DreamWorks Animation land announced

DreamWorks land Universal Orlando has announced a new land based on DreamWorks Animation. (UniversalParksUSA.com)

A big change is in store for the Universal Studios Orlando theme park.

The park announced that it will be creating a new land at the popular tourist destination.

BREAKING: Step into the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation in an immersive and interactive new land - Coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2024.



Learn More: https://t.co/esfDsuG26a pic.twitter.com/6EpIV4iQOp — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 20, 2023

This one will be based on DreamWorks Animation characters such as Trolls, Shrek and Po from “Kung Fu Panda,” the company announced.

The “all-new themed land” will be opened next year and will “immerse guests of all ages in vibrant, family-friendly experiences.”

It will also feature meet and greets with the characters.

The land will be about four acres, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn’t the only change coming to the Universal universe. Last month, the company opened a Minion-themed land in Orlando and it is building a family-friendly park in Texas, THR reported.

It also recently opened a Nintendo-themed area in its Hollywood park, and a second is planned for Florida as part of the Epic Universe expansion expected to open in 2025.

